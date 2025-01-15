Why are you obsessed with KIKUYUs yet they have abandoned you? – ODM MP tells RUTO to concentrate in other regions and leave Mt Kenya to perish in the opposition





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has urged President William Ruto to acknowledge that he has lost the Mt. Kenya region and that the vote-rich bastion will not support his re-election in 2027.

In a statement on social media on Wednesday, Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma said he wondered why President William Ruto is obsessed with the Mt Kenya region, yet there are other regions that can replace it.

Kaluma urged the Head of State to focus on taking developments and appointments to other regions, rather than rewarding ungrateful individuals who seek to overthrow him.

