OSCAR SUDI calls JUSTIN MUTURI a coward and tells him to ship out – There are many EMBU professionals who can replace you!





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has blasted Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for linking President William Ruto to the abduction of his son in June last year.

Muturi's son was abducted at the height of Gen Z protests but was released later after President William Ruto's intervention.

On Sunday, Muturi in a presser, asked the government to explain why they abducted his son.

Muturi also linked National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji to the ongoing abductions and killings of young people in the country.

Reacting to Muturi’s statement on Wednesday, Sudi called him a coward and stated that he would not allow him to blackmail the President.

He urged Muturi to remember that there are many professionals in Embu who can replace him.

“This desperate move, made now that your political career has waned, is a clear BLACKMAIL attempt.

"The timing is highly suspicious, revealing a COWARD man clutching at straws for political advantage.

"In regards to your son's woes, who is my AGE MATE kwani alishikwa bure??

"Furthermore, there are many Embus professionals who can serve the country with zeal, you can SHIP out,” Sudi wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST.