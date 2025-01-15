Her first marriage didn’t last even 6 months - Details emerge as KARANGU MURAYA elevates his beautiful side chick CAROL KIM to a second wife.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Renowned Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist Karangu Muraya is the talk of social media after he elevated his side chick Carol Kim to a second wife.

Karangu paraded the young lady on social media while sharing lovely times with her in his beautiful home.

He also shared photos with his first wife, Triza, noting he would always care and provide for them, which made social media erupt with mixed reactions.

It is now emerging that Carol Kim was previously married.

According to one of her closest friends, she got married in June 2018.

However, her marriage lasted less than six months.

She was granted divorce in 2022 and returned dowry according to Kikuyu traditional customs in April 2024.

Her ex-husband also moved on and married another woman.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.