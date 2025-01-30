Why are you crying? UHURU attacks RUTO and his minions as he lauds DONALD TRUMP’s decision to freeze aid to Kenya and the rest of the world





Thursday, January 30, 2025 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticized President William Ruto and his counterparts in Africa for complaining about U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw health aid to Africa.

Trump has signed executive orders, including a 90-day freeze on foreign aid spending.

The freeze included current foreign assistance programmes as well, including the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Also affected was USAID, which would hamper global efforts to combat tuberculosis (TB).

However, speaking during the East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit in Mombasa as the chief guest, Uhuru defended Trump’s move, challenging African leaders to stop crying foul and instead rethink ways to secure funds to facilitate their needs.

He urged African leaders to be self-reliant by ensuring they address the challenges they face, enabling them to free up resources for areas where they are most needed.

“I saw some people crying the other day that Trump has withdrawn aid. Why are you crying? It’s not your country, he has no reason to give you anything, you don’t pay taxes in America. This is a wake-up call for you to say, ‘OK, what are we going to do to help ourselves?’” the former president said.

He challenged the leaders to use Africa’s resources for the right purposes and support Africans in living a comfortable life.

“It is time for us to use our resources for the right things. We are the ones using them for the wrong things,” Uhuru continued.

Uhuru equally urged the leaders not to rely on foreign aid but instead to prepare their own resources, research, and academia, and invest in independence.

Since Trump’s announcement, Ruto’s government has been all over begging him to reconsider his decision to cut foreign aid to Kenya and the rest of the world.

