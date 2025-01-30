It is going to be rough – Soft-spoken KINDIKI challenges GACHAGUA to a duel ahead of the 2027 elections







Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his criticism of the government.

Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, Kindiki told Gachagua that the time for politics would come but warned him that it would not be easy.

He asked his predecessor to be ready to prove what he did for Kenyans during his tenure in office and cease the talks about his love for his constituents.

Kindiki vowed to destroy Gachagua's growing influence in Mt. Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I am wondering about these people who say they love us. They have never convened one single county including the county they come from to discuss development.

"What kind of love is that? And must you speak about it? Just do it. We’ll see it. Mwai Kibaki built the Thika Superhighway without speaking Kikuyu or climbing on trees to publicize his love for the people of Gema.”

“Because the time for politics will come and those who we’ll compete with, including my brother who was here, will tell us what he did for all the counties of Kenya.

"He (Gachagua) was deputy president for two years. It is going to be very rough,” Kindiki remarked.

The remarks come at a time when Gachagua has continued his criticism of the government while meeting various leaders in a possible alliance ahead of 2027 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.