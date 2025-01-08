WETANGULA bows to pressure from ICHUNG’WAH as he recalls MPs for a special sitting to discuss RUTO’s business.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has recalled MPs to discuss President William Ruto’s urgent business.

In a notice, Wetangula stated that the sittings shall commence on January 16 at 10 am for the morning session and 2.30 pm for the afternoon session.

This comes after Majority Leader and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah made a special request for the same under the business order.

According to the notice, the lawmakers will be forced to cut short their holiday recess for the sessions to consider priority business including a special motion of the parliamentary committees on appointment for the consideration of nominees for the appointment as cabinet secretaries who were recently appointed by Ruto.

The house is also expected to receive a tabled report and notice of motion on the mediated version of the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill (Senate Bill No. 19 of 2024) – subject to the conclusion of the mediation process.

According to the notice, the August House will also sit to consider a report that will be tabled by the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations on its consideration of nominees for various diplomatic jobs by the President.

This comes after President Ruto made a shakeup to the Cabinet in December to bring key allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the government.

The nominees for Cabinet Secretary positions include former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, who have been proposed to head the Agriculture, Trade, and Information dockets, respectively.

The nominees for appointment as High Commissioners, Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives, and Consul-General include former Cabinet Secretaries Andrew Karanja, Margaret Nyambura, Ababu Namwamba, and former Administration Police boss Noor Gabow, among others.

