Governor NATEMBEYA to sue KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH for linking him to RIVER YALA killings





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya has taken legal action against Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah following his public comments on Natembeya's conduct as a regional commissioner.

Ichung’wah made the comments on Saturday during the burial of Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula’s mother in Bungoma County.

In his speech, Ichung’wah accused Natembeya, the former Rift Valley regional commissioner, of being involved in the abduction and murder of Kenyans during the Jubilee administration.

The MP’s comments have sparked an outrage from the governor, who has now demanded a public apology.

Through his legal representatives, the law firm Oringe Waswa & Opany, Natembeya has demanded an apology within three days.

The county boss stated that if Ichung’wah failed to comply, he would pursue legal action for defamation.

Natembeya asserted that Ichung'wah's remarks were false, malicious, and reckless, causing significant damage to his reputation.

The lawyers argued that Ichung’wah's words, "You were the regional commissioner in charge of abductions and murdering Kenyans, shame on you", implied Natembeya was directly involved in the killing and disappearance of innocent Kenyans.

Natembeya has stated that the MP’s statements seriously injured his professional and personal reputation, subjecting him to public ridicule and disdain.

"The allegations against our client have had and continue to exert devastating effects on our client's reputation, credibility, integrity, moral, societal and professional standing.

"Our client has in consequence been seriously injured in his character, esteem, credibility as well as his societal and professional standing both locally and internationally," read the letter.

