See how Governor NATEMBEYA has reacted after RUTO’s Gov’t linked him to the past abductions and extrajudicial killings during UHURU’s era





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has finally broken his silence after the government of President William Ruto linked him to the past abductions during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Speaking during an interview, the visibly angry Natembeya dismissed allegations that he was behind the abductions and extrajudicial killings of Kenyans whose bodies were found dumped in River Yala when he was a Regional Commissioner.

He dismissed National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah’s wild allegations, stating that his record in public service is clean and above reproach.

Natembeya previously served as the Regional Commissioner in the volatile Rift Valley region under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that his integrity and stellar public service earned him the trust of the people of Trans Nzoia, leading to his election as Governor.

Addressing his time as Regional Commissioner, Natembeya explained that deaths recorded in areas such as the Rift Valley and Kerio Valley were largely the result of conflicts among bandits or their attacks on innocent civilians during cattle raids.

"I don't know anything related to what was happening in River Yala. There is not even a single incident where the government killed people in the Rift Valley region, and in the bandit-prone Kerio Valley," he said.

"The killings that happened, either bandits fought among themselves and killed each other, or they killed innocent civilians during cattle raids," Natembeya explained.

The former regional chief further denied any involvement in security operations that resulted in the loss of lives, citing political and logistical challenges during his tenure.

"The operations that I led as a regional commissioner, that had possibilities of people being killed, there's not even one that took place.

"Because we didn't have the political goodwill. We didn't have money, and the security bosses at Harambee House did not give us a nod to continue with such operations," he stated.

