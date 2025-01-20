Weird Rituals: CCTV footage of SARAH KABU sending ladies who work at SIMON KABU’s baby mama’s spa in Thindigua to pour salt and pig bones at the entrance emerges (VIDEO)





Monday, January 20, 2025 - The ongoing divorce saga between Simon Kabu and Sarah Mtalii has taken another dramatic turn, this time with even more explosive developments.

It is now emerging that Sarah reportedly sent some ladies who work at Simon Kabu’s baby mama's spa in Thindigua to perform weird rituals.

The ladies had approached Sarah for help after their employer (Simon’s baby mama) subjected them to unfair working conditions, including pay cuts and non-payment of salaries.

Instead of Sarah helping the distressed ladies find a lawyer and pursue the matter legally, she instructed them to perform weird rituals at the spa’s entrance.

They were told to pour salt and pig bones at the entrance.

CCTV cameras installed at the spa captured the ladies performing the rituals as instructed by Sarah.

Watch the footage.

Kumbe ile mambo ya watu kuweka mifupa za Nguruwe na vitu funny funny kwa biashara ya mtu ya Spa thindigua ilikuwa ya ukweli … What would this be ? Never be too quick to defend anyone . pic.twitter.com/amEuXq5FrG — Yoko (@Kibet_bull) January 19, 2025

Below is a video of one of the ladies who works at the spa making the shocking confessions.

The Kenya DAILY POST.