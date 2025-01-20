KAREN NYAMU dated the late JACOB JUMA for two years and set him up to his killers - Details emerge





Monday, January 20, 2025 - It is now emerging that controversial Senator Karen Nyamu was secretly dating slain businessman Jacob Juma.

According to reports, Nyamu dated Juma for two years.

When prominent blogger Cyprian Nyakundi exposed their affair to the public, Juma threatened to kill him.

“There is a day I wrote an article on my blog where I said that the late Jacob used to date Karen Nyamu and he was very furious. He sent blogger Mutai to tell me that he would kill me and I would not be found like Bogonko Bosire. It was such a tough day,” Nyakundi tweeted.

Nyakundi further revealed that before Karen Nyamu dated Juma, he was having an affair with Wambui Collymore, the wife of the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

A prominent politician (Ruto) snatched Karen Nyamu from Juma, causing bad blood between the two.

“Before Karen dated JJ, he was with Wambui Collymore for two months, before being dethroned by Karen Nyamu, who was later snatched from JJ by a powerful Kenyan politician, hence the hate Jacob Juma had for the politician,” Nyakundi tweeted.

Renowned blogger Aoko Otieno also revealed that Nyamu was used to set up Juma to his killers on the fateful day he was murdered.

Juma had accused Ruto of threatening to kill him before he was gunned down.

