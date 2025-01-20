Reactions as Governor WAVINYA NDETI serves cake to school children with her bare hands (VIDEO).





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has been slammed for being unhygienic after she was captured on camera serving cake to school children with her bare hands.

In the video, the controversial Governor whose academic papers were put into question, is seen going around serving the kids cake with her bare hands, oblivious of the health risks.

The video has sparked reactions on X, with most people lashing out at the first-time Governor.

“With those long nails? Surely money can't buy class, ‘’an X user wrote.

"My God please help me my baby asiwahi pewa hivi keki jameni because I know she could have never done that to kids from this big international schools,’’ another user wrote, implying she was doing that because the kids come from poor backgrounds.

Watch the video.

BNN Sleuths left uneasy after Governor Wavinya Ndeti opted to serve cake to school children with her bare hands. #WavinyaNdeti #bnnbasic

FOLLOW US ON BNN BASIC - https://t.co/SG3vBk7D67 pic.twitter.com/DAlSInUbic — Edgar Obare (@edgarobare) January 19, 2025

