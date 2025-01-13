We will rig the election if RUTO loses in 2027– Arrogant OSCAR SUDI sparks uproar as he reveals their game plan

Monday, January 13, 2025 - President William Ruto’s allies have sparked uproar after they told Kenyans in no uncertain terms that they will rig the 2027 election if it does not go their way.
Speaking during a public rally,
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi vowed to do everything within their powers, including
fixing elections, to secure Ruto’s second term.
Sudi has been vocal in asserting
that Ruto will not serve a single term, promising that they will do everything
within their power to guarantee his re-election.
"Wewe umewahi kusikia wapi
mtu amekuwa rais term moja? Hakuna mahali Ruto anaenda… Hata kama hazitoshi,
tutaongeza!" Sudi declared.
His remarks were echoed by other
leaders, among them Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Rongai MP Paul
Chebor, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, and Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap, who
attended a church service at Kiamunyi AIC in Rongai Constituency, Nakuru
County.
The leaders expressed strong
support for the president’s re-election.
"It is our responsibility
to uphold the tradition of two-term presidencies in this country,"
Cheruiyot stated.
Rongai MP Paul Chebor added,
"We will do everything possible to secure the president’s second
term."
However, President Ruto distanced
himself from the growing speculation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
