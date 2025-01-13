We will rig the election if RUTO loses in 2027– Arrogant OSCAR SUDI sparks uproar as he reveals their game plan





Monday, January 13, 2025 - President William Ruto’s allies have sparked uproar after they told Kenyans in no uncertain terms that they will rig the 2027 election if it does not go their way.

Speaking during a public rally, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi vowed to do everything within their powers, including fixing elections, to secure Ruto’s second term.

Sudi has been vocal in asserting that Ruto will not serve a single term, promising that they will do everything within their power to guarantee his re-election.

"Wewe umewahi kusikia wapi mtu amekuwa rais term moja? Hakuna mahali Ruto anaenda… Hata kama hazitoshi, tutaongeza!" Sudi declared.

His remarks were echoed by other leaders, among them Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Rongai MP Paul Chebor, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, and Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap, who attended a church service at Kiamunyi AIC in Rongai Constituency, Nakuru County.

The leaders expressed strong support for the president’s re-election.

"It is our responsibility to uphold the tradition of two-term presidencies in this country," Cheruiyot stated.

Rongai MP Paul Chebor added, "We will do everything possible to secure the president’s second term."

However, President Ruto distanced himself from the growing speculation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.