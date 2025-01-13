Pressure now mounts on Public Service CS JUSTIN MUTURI to resign after exposing RUTO’s hand in the ongoing abductions





Monday, January 13, 2025 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi is now under pressure to tender his resignation after castigating President William Ruto’s government and exposing it over the ongoing abductions.

In a statement, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi asked Muturi to resign if he thinks the government has gone against the rule of law.

Amisi told Muturi that having served in various high-ranking government positions, he has nothing to lose as he has already experienced it all.

The lawmaker further claimed that the CS can only contribute to the struggle for better governance if he steps down from his position.

"My good friend Justin Muturi, you have served as a senior magistrate, a member of parliament, a speaker of the National Assembly for ten years, Attorney General, and now Cabinet Secretary. You have had it all.”

"There is nothing you lose by resigning from a government you think has gone against the principles of social justice and rule of law.

"That is how you can contribute immensely to the struggle for a better Kenya. Press conferences are for the cowards and faint-hearted," Amisi remarked.

His remarks follow a statement by Muturi in which he took issue with the government's conduct as regards abductions and other extrajudicial acts perpetrated against civilians, including his own son who was abducted in June last year.

The CS further claimed that President William Ruto's government has failed to honour many of the promises he made to Kenyans while on the campaign trail.

