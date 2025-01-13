Pressure now mounts on Public Service CS JUSTIN MUTURI to resign after exposing RUTO’s hand in the ongoing abductions

Monday, January 13, 2025 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi is now under pressure to tender his resignation after castigating President William Ruto’s government and exposing it over the ongoing abductions.
In a statement, Saboti Member of
Parliament Caleb Amisi asked Muturi to resign if he thinks the government has
gone against the rule of law.
Amisi told Muturi that having
served in various high-ranking government positions, he has nothing to lose as
he has already experienced it all.
The lawmaker further claimed
that the CS can only contribute to the struggle for better governance if he
steps down from his position.
"My good friend Justin
Muturi, you have served as a senior magistrate, a member of parliament, a
speaker of the National Assembly for ten years, Attorney General, and now
Cabinet Secretary. You have had it all.”
"There is nothing you lose by resigning from a government you think has gone against the principles of social justice and rule of law.
"That is how you can contribute immensely to the
struggle for a better Kenya. Press conferences are for the cowards and
faint-hearted," Amisi remarked.
His remarks follow a statement
by Muturi in which he took issue with the government's conduct as regards
abductions and other extrajudicial acts perpetrated against civilians,
including his own son who was abducted in June last year.
The CS further claimed that
President William Ruto's government has failed to honour many of the promises
he made to Kenyans while on the campaign trail.
