Stop making noise for us, just leave Kenya if you are dissatisfied with RUTO – Arrogant MP BEATRICE ELACHI tells critics





Monday, January 13, 2025 – President William Ruto’s allies have persisted in their arrogance toward Kenyans who are critical of the government.

The leaders have launched an all-out campaign against social media users who have lost faith in Ruto and his administration.

Speaking yesterday during a church service, Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi castigated those ‘disrespecting the Head of State’, even insulting him in churches.

“We must respect the president; he is our father. When you go abroad they wonder which country we come from,” Elachi said.

The Dagoretti North legislator went on to rebuke Ruto’s critics, urging them to leave Kenya if dissatisfied.

“Those coming (foreigners) say Kenya is a good country…. but Kenyans are there complaining and not going away. If Kenya is bad why not leave, what are you doing here at a bad place, disappear. If you cannot leave then know this is your country and there is nowhere else you can go,” Elachi stated.

“If you go to Dar Es Salam they say Kenyans insult their leaders…they are coming to ruin our country. Where will you go? Let us respect the President.”

Elachi’s sentiments come amid growing calls for respect for the Head of State.

The calls have mostly targeted social media users who have been expressing displeasure with the Head of State and his Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.