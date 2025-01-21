We will expose what you demanded from RUTO – OSCAR SUDI tells GACHAGUA after he exposed the President as the man behind shareholding remarks







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is in deep trouble for saying that President William Ruto is the one who came up with the shareholding remarks.

Speaking in Laikipia County on Sunday, Gachagua revealed that it was President William Ruto who instructed him to travel across the country and tell their supporters that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government would operate as a government of shareholders.

But a fast response to Gachagua, Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi told Gachagua off for linking the President to tribal and retrogressive remarks.

Sudi stated that Gachagua's remarks were aimed solely at eliciting emotions and creating divisions among Kenyans.

"All those things that removed you from that seat were personal. You know what you demanded and it was not possible. Very soon all the lies will be known." Sudi remarked.

"You are claiming that the president was writing for you down what to say. Surely, even if Kenyans are stupid, do you want to say that Ruto has been writing for you what to say? I used to be your biggest supporter and I warned you against your inexperience and rushed ambitions."

