RUTO blasts Kakamega Senator Dr. BONI KHALWALE for questioning the ANC and UDA merger.





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - President William Ruto has told off Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale after he questioned the recent merger between the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) and the Amani National Congress(ANC) party.

On Monday, Khalwale questioned the merger, saying members of the Luhya community have been left in the dark about the union.

According to Khalwale, Nyanza and the Mount Kenya region know how they will work with President Ruto going forward, but Western Kenya is in the dark.

"From the bottom of my heart, we want our people to move with you, if they must walk with you, they must first understand you,'" Khalwale said.

"From the signs, I can see that the people of Mount Kenya know where they are going with you, similarly, Nyanza knows where they are going with you," Khalwale added

But speaking in Mumias on Monday, Ruto questioned if Khalwale lacked answers to most of the questions he was posing, then who would answer the citizenry.

Ruto pointed out Khalwale's high-ranking position in the UDA government, hilariously adding that he moves around in a government vehicle.

"Now, Boni, I don’t even know what to say to you. You are the leader of UDA, and yet you come here trying to ask questions.

"Now, are you the one who should be asking, or should it be the citizens?

"You’re supposed to know. Stop that. Or what do you think? Isn’t he the leader?

"Now the Chief Whip of the government for the entire Kenya is here walking around with a GK vehicle...

"This world has its peculiarities, but it’s alright. Let’s carry on like that. Isn’t that right," Ruto challenged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.