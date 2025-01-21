See who GACHAGUA hosted in his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri on Monday – RUTO should be worried!





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has transformed his rural home in Wamunyoro, Nyeri, into a mini state house where he is meeting with leaders from across the country.

Since his impeachment in October, Gachagua has been holding a series of meetings at his home to craft a gargantuan and formidable alliance to unseat President William Ruto from power during the 2027 presidential elections.

On Monday, Gachagua hosted Maasai community leaders at his Wamunyoro home.

In a statement via his official X and Facebook accounts, the former DP stated that the meeting focused on issues affecting the Maasai community and the entire nation.

"We move forward to a better and equal Kenya as a people. I continue to listen to and engage all stakeholders and opinion shapers on what the best one nation deserves, especially at a time like now when we are on the precipice of an economic, social, and political nosedive," Gachagua said.

"Today at my Wamunyoro residence, Nyeri County, I spent the whole day with Maa leaders from Kajiado and Narok counties."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.