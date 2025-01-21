See who GACHAGUA hosted in his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri on Monday – RUTO should be worried!

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has transformed his rural home in Wamunyoro, Nyeri, into a mini state house where he is meeting with leaders from across the country.
Since his impeachment in October, Gachagua has been holding a series of
meetings at his home to craft a gargantuan and formidable alliance to
unseat President William Ruto from power during the 2027 presidential elections.
On Monday, Gachagua hosted Maasai community leaders at his
Wamunyoro home.
In a statement via his official X and Facebook accounts, the former DP
stated that the meeting focused on issues affecting the Maasai community and
the entire nation.
"We move forward to a better and equal Kenya as a people. I
continue to listen to and engage all stakeholders and opinion shapers on what
the best one nation deserves, especially at a time like now when we are on the
precipice of an economic, social, and political nosedive," Gachagua said.
"Today at my Wamunyoro residence, Nyeri County, I spent the whole
day with Maa leaders from Kajiado and Narok counties."

