We must vaccinate the livestock whether you like it or not – KINDIKI vows to bulldoze the exercise despite opposition from Kenyans





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed to bulldoze livestock vaccination exercise despite opposition from Kenyans, especially members of the Opposition.

Speaking during a consultative forum with Isiolo County leaders, Kindiki maintained that the livestock immunization exercise will kick off whether Kenyans like it or not.

He noted that the livestock industry is critical for the Kenya-Kwanza government and that the government was making investments in the sector.

“The livestock sector is very critical for the Kenya-Kwanza government. We are making investments to make sure the sector brings wealth to as many people at the household level,” Kindiki said.

“That’s why we are insisting on the voluntary vaccination of livestock to give them the ability to withstand epidemics and also for us to work on the emerging livestock market outside the country which requires certain health standards including immunization for beef and other livestock products to enter markets in the Middle East and other parts of the world,” Kindiki observed.

Kindiki equally noted that Kenya is a leading livestock producer in the continent and that the government is making investments to tap into the market.

“Kenya has the third-largest livestock herd in Africa behind Sudan and Somalia. With 22 million herds of cattle and 50 million small stocks including sheep and goats, we must vaccinate our livestock so that we can now start exporting livestock and livestock products everywhere in the world,” he added.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been at the forefront of opposing the vaccination, saying it is a scheme to inject livestock with a deadly substance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.