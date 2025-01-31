We must vaccinate the livestock whether you like it or not – KINDIKI vows to bulldoze the exercise despite opposition from Kenyans

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed to bulldoze livestock vaccination exercise despite opposition from Kenyans, especially members of the Opposition.
Speaking during a consultative
forum with Isiolo County leaders, Kindiki maintained that the livestock
immunization exercise will kick off whether Kenyans like it or not.
He noted that the livestock
industry is critical for the Kenya-Kwanza government and that the government
was making investments in the sector.
“The livestock sector is very
critical for the Kenya-Kwanza government. We are making investments to make
sure the sector brings wealth to as many people at the household level,”
Kindiki said.
“That’s why we are
insisting on the voluntary vaccination of livestock to give them the ability to
withstand epidemics and also for us to work on the emerging livestock market
outside the country which requires certain health standards including immunization
for beef and other livestock products to enter markets in the Middle East and
other parts of the world,” Kindiki observed.
Kindiki equally noted that Kenya
is a leading livestock producer in the continent and that the government is
making investments to tap into the market.
“Kenya has the third-largest
livestock herd in Africa behind Sudan and Somalia. With 22 million herds of
cattle and 50 million small stocks including sheep and goats, we must vaccinate
our livestock so that we can now start exporting livestock and livestock
products everywhere in the world,” he added.
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has
been at the forefront of opposing the vaccination, saying it is a scheme to
inject livestock with a deadly substance.

