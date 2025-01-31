Shock as ICHUNG’WAH now admits SHA failures; the scheme is not working at all as MPs go after officials





Friday, January 31, 2025 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has changed his tune on the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) that is being implemented by President William Ruto.

This is after he led fellow MPs to admit that the new health scheme is inefficient and not working for Kenyans.

SHA's officials led by Chairperson Mohamed Abdi defended the scheme, but legislators were unsatisfied with their presentation as they wondered why patients were turned away from hospitals due to system downtimes and lengthy approval procedures.

"The presentation by Abdi shows that either those implementing SHIF lack the capacity or are not qualified to run the scheme. The chair cannot simply tell us the information is on the website.

"Why can't you communicate effectively?" National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah posed.

As a result, the lawmakers called for a review of SHA, citing operational failures that have prevented some Kenyans from accessing health services in public and private facilities.

"The PS (Harry Kimtai) has a vision but the implementation is a problem. My suggestion is that you give yourself six months so that if this Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) fails, we go back to NHIF," Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo said.

Other MPs who questioned SHA's inefficiencies were Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Kitutu Chache South's Antony Kibagendi, Kabondo Kasipul's Eva Obara, and Nyandarua woman rep Faith Gitau.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.