We can’t keep quiet anymore; enough is enough – DUALE calls out GACHAGUA for linking RUTO to corruption at the Affordable Housing projects.





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Environment CS Aden Duale is breathing fire in defense of President William Ruto.

This is after he called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for linking President William Ruto to corruption at the Affordable Housing projects.

Gachagua sensationally claimed that Ruto and his allies were doing business with the government.

According to the former DP, the president and his allies were making billions by supplying construction materials to the Affordable Housing projects.

However, in a statement, Duale could not hide his reservations.

He stated that they could no longer remain silent when Gachagua and other leaders opposed the programme initiated by President William Ruto.

The CS accused Gachagua of being a hypocrite, even posting a video where the former DP talked highly of the programme.

"It is both hypocritical and disheartening to see individuals who once championed this very program now standing in opposition to it," read the statement in part.

"By opposing the Affordable Housing Program, they are not only undermining the progress of this nation but also denying countless Kenyans the chance to improve their lives.

"Their actions reveal a blatant disregard for the welfare of the very people they claim to represent."

Duale added that the politicians could not be allowed to go on to discredit the programme which was meant to help Kenyans.

"We will not remain silent in the face of such betrayal. We will call out these detractors and hold them accountable for their attempts to obstruct a program that promises hope, dignity, and opportunity for millions of Kenyans," Duale expressed.

"The time for political games is over; the people's needs must come first. Let it be known, that those who stand against this program are standing against the future of Kenya itself."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.