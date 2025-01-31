MARTHA KARUA inadvertently discloses the Opposition’s genius strategy to defeat RUTO in 2027 – Look! This should worry State House









Friday, January 31, 2025 – NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has maintained that the Opposition must defeat President William Ruto in 2027 come what may.

In a statement, Karua hinted that all the 2027 presidential aspirants would unite to back a single candidate who would go ahead and dethrone Ruto from power.

According to her, unity of the Opposition is the only way they can defeat Ruto at the ballot.

Her statement was in response to a social media user's suggestion that each region in the country should nominate its own presidential candidate to face off with Ruto in 2027.

Karua, in her reply, said that national unity precedes regional or personal political ambitions.

"Let every aspirant grow their brand knowing at the back of their minds that Kenya is bigger than any one of us and that towards the end we will all converge and agree on a single candidate to ensure Ruto must go," she wrote.

Karua, who has been a fierce critic of Ruto's government, has already declared her interest in vying for the presidency in 2027.

Her call for unity comes amid shifting political alignments, as the opposition seeks to consolidate power against Ruto's administration, which faces criticism over economic policies and governance issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.