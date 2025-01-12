We believe in you and your dream – GACHAGUA’s ally MUTAHI KAHIGA changes his mind and now supports RUTO





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga might have had a Damascus moment.

This is after he appeared to support President William Ruto and his dreams for Kenya despite being an ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during an interview, Kahiga stated that Kenyans trusted in the president's vision and continue to have faith in it; a clear shift to his earlier stance.

He urged Ruto to reassess his approach and ensure that his government meets the expectations of Kenyans.

The governor, a staunch ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, pointed out that Ruto still has sufficient time in office to fulfill his promises to the people.

“Mr. President, we elected you with a lot of love. We believed in your dream. We continue to believe in your dream.

"But please, walk back to the crossroads and find out where we lost it because you were a very popular candidate two years ago. Today as we stand, everybody is complaining. We still have three years to go.

"Kindly, if it means changing your advisors, please do change them so that you get back on track. We have so many programs being undertaken.

"We have a shortage of money and cash flow. Kindly, Mr. President, we must look for ways and means of ensuring that at least we have some projects that are complete. Let’s handle one thing at a time,” Kahiga remarked.

His remarks come after Ruto stated that his primary competitor in the 2027 General Election will be his government's track record.

The Head of State dismissed his critics, maintaining that his administration was on course to deliver its promises to the people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.