Pressure mounts on arrogant MP FARAH MAALIM to resign after insulting Kenyans with unprintable adjectives in RUTO’s presence





Sunday, January 12, 2025 – Dadaab MP Farah Maalim is now under pressure to resign after his inflammatory remarks towards Kenyans while accompanying President William Ruto in North Rift.

In one of the president's stopovers, Maalim was accorded a chance to address the gathering, to which he insulted Kenyans with unprintable adjectives while defending the president against critics.

The MP basically declared that Ruto would not leave the presidency soon, as demanded by the naysayers of his administration.

His inflammatory remarks sparked outrage among Kenyans online; the majority criticized the lawmaker, with some associating his character with sympathizers of the Somalia-based al-Shabaab insurgent group.

In a statement, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyok hinted at the party's plans to expel Maalim from the party.

Kalonzo asked Maalim to consider resigning from the party, and not wait to be expelled.

"I condemn Farah Maalim's remarks in the strongest terms possible. Today's outrageous utterances I will advice him to resign and not wait to be thrown out. His actions were shameful," said Kalonzo.

This is not the first time Maalim is finding himself in trouble.

In July 2024, he was summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) after his controversial remarks on the anti-government protests, where he alleged that if he were the president, he would have killed 5,000 Gen Zs daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.