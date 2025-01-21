We are not fools – WAMUCHOMBA blasts KIONI for denouncing pact between RUTO and UHURU

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has told Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni to stop taking Kenyans for fools.
This is after he denied the
existence of the pact between President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru
Kenyatta.
In a statement yesterday,
Wamuchomba opined that the Jubilee party could not distance itself from the
pact given that some of its members were selected to join the cabinet.
She added that the former ruling
party was, therefore, taking Kenyans for a ride for claiming that there was no
pact between the duo.
According to Wamuchomba, Uhuru's
party was only saving face given the backlash that the government was facing.
"So now you have realized Mt Kenya is not taking anything short of your game plan. The backlash is real,"
"Prepare for the shocker, there
are new faces coming for the presidential race and none of your recycle hubris
will survive the sweep. It’s a new dawn," Wamuchomba stated.
Wamuchomba made the remarks
after Kioni insisted that there was no agreement between Uhuru and Ruto on
working together.
This is despite the appointment
of Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe and Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui to the cabinet.
The two have been key allies of
Uhuru and even campaigned against Ruto in 2022.
Notably, their appointments to
the cabinet were done after Ruto visited Uhuru at his Ichaweri home in December
2024.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
