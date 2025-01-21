RUTO says he will thrash GACHAGUA and his Gen Z badly in 2027 – Kumi Bila Break!





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - President William Ruto has expressed confidence in his re-election during the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at the launch of sugarcane farmers bonuses in Mumias on Monday, Ruto said his social media critics face a daunting task in trying to unseat him in the 2027 elections.

The Head of State said Kenyans will ultimately decide who has delivered on their mandate and who has not.

He added that online critics focus on drawing silhouettes and cartoons on social media rather than addressing the country's development.

"These people who make noise on social media have a very difficult task ahead. Competing with me? They have a difficult task.

"Let me ask the people of Kakamega: do these people know how this sugarcane programme is planned? Do they even know where Mumias is?

"Have you heard them talk about the road or electricity," Ruto said

The president has always been vocal in addressing critics of his government who claim he will serve only one term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.