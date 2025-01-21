Is ICT CS WILLIAM KABOGO already thinking of ‘switching off’ social media sites over coffin photos? See what he said





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo could be thinking of switching off some social media sites to stop users from infringing on other people’s rights, including depicting leaders in coffins.

Speaking while touring KBC, Kabogo expressed that the government has the capacity to switch off people who misuse social media.

However, he noted that the government did not want to explore that route.

He cited the recent instances where some Kenyans used AI to create photos of leaders in coffins, a move that has seen the government push for strict rules on social media platforms.

"Simply, let us be responsible. We do not want to think about switching off people because the capacity is there," the CS stated.

"I would want us to be responsible on social media. Instead of putting me in a coffin and displaying it out there, why don't you just tell me what you want? Why can't we have a discussion between yourselves and us?"

On the other hand, he noted that Kenyans needed to respect the rights of others even when they express themselves on social media, noting that such rights have their limits.

"We also know that Kenya has freedom of expression but that freedom is limited to the extent that it interferes with other people's freedoms. Your freedom ends where mine starts," he remarked.

"As long as we understand those are the rules of the game, let us have fun. Let people talk to each other. I would not want to be the person who gags others."

