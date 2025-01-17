WAVINYA MARIA responds to claims that she is looking for love on a dating site amid rumours of her break up with KHALIF KAIRO.





Thursday, January 17, 2025 - City model Wavinya Maria has addressed claims that she has joined a dating site amid rumours of her breakup with controversial car dealer Khalif Kairo.

She strongly denied being on any dating platform and claimed her photos were being used by scammers.

“Enough! You all need to give me a break. There are so many profiles using my photos, and I know this because people have come complaining after being swindled,” said Maria.

Clearly angered by the allegations, she criticized those spreading the misinformation and urged them to verify facts before making baseless claims

“I will not stand for this misinformation anymore. Kindly fact-check before selling your narratives,” she added.

Speculation about her relationship with Kairo has grown after she deleted all photos of him from her social media accounts and refrained from posting since Kairo’s recent legal troubles.

Her silence and the absence of public interactions with Kairo have fueled online debates about their relationship status.

Kairo is currently out on a Ksh2 million cash bail after he was accused of defrauding a client.

The Kenyan DAILY POST