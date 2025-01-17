ABABU NAMWAMBA’s slay queen wife shares their cute PHOTO as she congratulates him after Parliament approved his appointment as Permanent Representative of Kenya to UNEP





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Ababu Namwamba’s slay queen wife Luciana Mimoh was over the moon after the Parliament approved his appointment as Permanent Secretary Representative of Kenya to UNEP.

Luciana shared a cute photo with Ababu and captioned it, “Congratulations on your well-deserved success. You are an inspirational. Once a diplomat always a diplomat,”.

Ababu married Luciana after he broke up with his late wife Priscah Mwaro.

He fell in love with the pretty lady while she was still a University student.

Check out her post.

More of her photos.

























