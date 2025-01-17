See how RUTO wants to clamp down on social media Apps like Facebook, X, Telegram, and Tik Tok in Kenya like dictator MUSEVENI over criticism.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - President William Ruto's government has begun taking steps to regulate social media, similar to measures implemented in Uganda.

This is after the Ministry of Interior directed all social media companies operating in Kenya to open physical offices.

In a statement on Thursday, January 16, the Ministry said the move will ensure responsibility and accountability in the face of rising disinformation, social media manipulation, and online abuse.

The decision was arrived at following a meeting between Interior PS Raymond Omollo and stakeholders in the social media and telecommunication sectors.

“The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo held a consultative meeting with stakeholders in the telecommunication and social media sectors with a view to enhancing cyber security as well as responsible use of various social platforms and leveraging on technology to improve service delivery without curtailing free speech.

“Arrived at a consensus on the need to curb misuse of technology and social media, including harassment, hate speech and incitement to violence, including enhancing physical presence of key operators,” the statement read.

The companies expected to open offices in Nairobi include X, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok among others.

