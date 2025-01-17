See how RUTO wants to clamp down on social media Apps like Facebook, X, Telegram, and Tik Tok in Kenya like dictator MUSEVENI over criticism.

Friday, January 17, 2025 - President William Ruto's government has begun taking steps to regulate social media, similar to measures implemented in Uganda.
This is after the Ministry of
Interior directed all social media companies operating in Kenya to open
physical offices.
In a statement on Thursday,
January 16, the Ministry said the move will ensure responsibility and
accountability in the face of rising disinformation, social media manipulation,
and online abuse.
The decision was arrived at
following a meeting between Interior PS Raymond Omollo and stakeholders in the
social media and telecommunication sectors.
“The Principal Secretary for
Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo held a
consultative meeting with stakeholders in the telecommunication and social
media sectors with a view to enhancing cyber security as well as responsible
use of various social platforms and leveraging on technology to improve service
delivery without curtailing free speech.
“Arrived at a consensus on the
need to curb misuse of technology and social media, including harassment, hate
speech and incitement to violence, including enhancing physical presence of key
operators,” the statement read.
The companies expected to open
offices in Nairobi include X, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok among others.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
