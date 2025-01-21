WANTED: An undercover cop parades the faces of two thugs who stabbed a man to death in Mathare while taking his 3-year-old son to school at dawn (PHOTOs).







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A dreaded undercover cop has unmasked the identities of two thugs who reportedly stabbed a man to death in Mathare area 4A on Monday morning while taking his three-year-old son to school.

The attack happened around 5:40am.

The deceased, identified only as Michael, was fatally stabbed on the right side of the stomach by what is believed to be a knife.

According to the neighbours, the deceased was a single father.

He had reportedly been living alone with the son since he was three months old.

The undercover cop, who is tasked with eradicating criminal gangs in Nairobi’s Eastlands area, accused the residents of shielding members of criminal gangs in Mathare.

Below are photos of the suspected thugs behind the murder of the middle-aged man.









