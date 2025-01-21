See how a jilted Kenyan lady embarrassed her deadbeat baby daddy on social media - He reportedly targets corporate ladies (VIDEO).









Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A jilted Kenyan lady has taken to social media to wash her baby daddy’s dirt linen in public.

She paraded his photos in a Tiktok video and claimed that he had absconded his parental responsibilities.

The cunning man reportedly targets corporate ladies with well-paying jobs and lies to them that he is a bachelor.

He is also fond of borrowing money from the women he dates.

According to his baby mama, he has babies with different women, the majority of them being corporate ladies.

“He doesn’t take care of his babies. I am posting this to warn ladies,” she lamented.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.