SHOCK as a Kamba man is arrested by patrol cops in Huruma, Nairobi carrying his wife’s body parts in a bag after killing her.





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Police in Huruma, Nairobi Area on 21/01/2025 at about 0500 hrs while on patrol within Kelly Towers Area arrested a male adult suspect carrying a bag on his back and upon conducting a search, found a bag stashed with body parts of a human being.

The suspect identified as John Kiama Wambua, 29 confessed that the body parts belonged to his now-deceased wife Joy Fridah Munani, 19, and led the officers to his house where more dismembered parts were recovered from beneath a bed.

Also recovered from the crime scene were a blood-stained kitchen knife and female clothes suspected to have been the weapon of murder and clothes for the deceased respectively.

The floor of the house was really stained with blood.

The body parts have been moved to the City Mortuary awaiting postmortem analysis.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established, but the suspect is in police custody.

The case is Pending before the court vide CR 126/12/2025, with DCI Starehe dealing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.