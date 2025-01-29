





Wednesday, January 29, 2025- Fake gold trader Chris Obure has been charged with forgery and conspiracy to defraud a company of ownership rights to the high-value Senteu Plaza building, located on LR No.1/1373, in a scheme spanning six years.

Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, Obure faced four charges: conspiracy to commit a felony, forgery, uttering false documents, and providing false information to a public officer.



The case revolves around allegations that Obure attempted to unlawfully seize control of the multimillion-shilling property using fraudulent documents.



According to prosecutors, Obure forged a “Binding Board Resolution” in the name of Chandul Shah, a director of the property firm AC & Others Ltd, between June 2017 and October 2023.

The forged document allegedly included a falsified company stamp and signature, which Obure used to falsely claim ownership of the building.

Investigators say the scheme escalated in February 2024, when Obure reportedly presented the fake resolution to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), insisting he had the authority to sell the property.





However, discrepancies in the documents led AC & Others Ltd to disown the resolution and file a criminal complaint, triggering an investigation.

Obure lives large and owns a fleet of guzzlers with customized number plates.

Watch videos.

VIDEOs of flashy cars owned by serial city fraudster CHRIS OBURE who was arrested for forging documents and claiming ownership of a city building worth Ksh 1.2 billion. pic.twitter.com/DmXRqcZHUO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 29, 2025

