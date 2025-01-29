WANTED: SONKO shares PHOTO of the ruthless thug who stabbed a father as his son watched in Mathare and promises money to anyone who knows his whereabouts.





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised monetary reward to anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of a suspected thug who stabbed a father in Mathare as his young son watched.

Taking to his X account, the philanthropic city politician shared a photo of the ruthless thug, revealing that his accomplices had been arrested.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, who went into hiding after committing the heinous act.

The deceased was attacked at dawn while taking his son to school in Mathare, an informal settlement in Nairobi.

He died on the spot after sustaining stab wounds.

Sonko has adopted the little boy after his father’s untimely demise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.