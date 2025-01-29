KHALIF KAIRO arraigned in court for defrauding another client over Ksh 3 Million - KRA has also filed a case against him for tax evasion and money laundering.





Tuesday, January 29, 2025 - Second-hand vehicle dealer Joseph Kairu Wambui, widely known as Khalif Kairo, was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in connection with yet another case of fraud.

Kairo, who runs Kai and Karo Limited was charged with obtaining Ksh 3,045,000 from Dan Odhiambo Odundo.



The charge states that between October 5 and October 7, 2024, at Westlands Business Park, Nairobi County, acting through his company Kai and Karo Limited, he falsely represented that he could import a Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 line from Japan.



The complainant, Dan Odhiambo Odundo, was deceived by these claims, resulting in the payment of the sum in question.



Kairo, who was arrested on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, was brought to court on January 29, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of cheating under Section 315 of the Penal Code.



In his defence, Kairo denied the allegations that he had misrepresented his ability to import the vehicle and that the complainant had been misled into paying the money.



Witnesses, including Simon Otieno Odhiambo, Albert Hesbon Odundo, and police officer Wako Jarso are expected to testify in the case.



Kairo is currently in custody pending a decision from the court on his bond terms.

It is also emerging that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has filed a case against him for tax evasion and money laundering at Kiambu Law Courts.

