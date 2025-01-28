When KHALIF KAIRO warned men against dating ‘red-thigh women’, only for his life to turn upside down after he started dating WAVINYA MARIA (VIDEO).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - When embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo was in his prime, he was hosted for an interview by a popular podcaster, where he warned men against dating 'women with red thighs'.

Kairo said some women bring misfortunes to someone’s life through soul ties and even confessed that he has been a victim.

Nosy X users have unearthed the video as he faces endless court battles over fraud and questioning whether his girlfriend Wavinya Maria is a 'red-thigh woman'.

Kairo’s troubles started when he fell in love with Maria.

The term 'Red Thigh' has dark connotations with women who are associated with the term being referred to as femme fatales and bearers of misfortune.

Watch the video.

