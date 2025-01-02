Victoria Furniture Garden City branch is being shut down due to tough economic times - They can’t pay rent (PHOTO).

If hard times we the reason, Could have read like something more appealing, ' friends, we love you n thank you for shopping with us for, (location age). But sadly the many of you could not keep this location open. Loosing another location would mean loosing our friends. So, see you at, 'such n such location '
1 Comments
If hard times we the reason, Could have read like something more appealing, ' friends, we love you n thank you for shopping with us for, (location age). But sadly the many of you could not keep this location open. Loosing another location would mean loosing our friends. So, see you at, 'such n such location 'ReplyDelete