RAHA Fest, which was organized by GEORGE RUTO’s events company, issues a statement after Gen Zs gatecrashed and caused chaos.





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - New Year’s Eve celebrations at Raha Fest ended in disappointment and disorder as chaos erupted, with revelers taking over Uhuru Gardens.

The hyped event was marred by unruly scenes that overshadowed performances by international and local stars.

In one video circulating on social media, Jamaican artist Shenseea was seen performing briefly before a security guard rushed her off stage.

Shensea only performed for 3 minutes cos the Police threw teargas. pic.twitter.com/lIMhx6Owsk — Gitz  (@Gitz__) January 1, 2025

This was after police lobbed tear gas near the arena after youthful revelers gatecrashed.

Another video captured chaotic scenes of a stampede as individuals without tickets forced their way into the venue.

“Live abductions at Raha fest” Security caught some Gen Zs who occupied Shenseea’s concert. pic.twitter.com/m1RT0NnE79 — Gossip Buzz Kenya (@gossipbuzzkenya) January 1, 2025

The situation quickly escalated, prompting police to use tear gas in an attempt to restore order, further aggravating the already chaotic atmosphere.

Below is a statement from Raha Fest after the event was disrupted by rowdy Gen Zs.

The much-anticipated concert was organized by George Ruto’s events company.

