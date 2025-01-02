FRANCIS GAITHO breaks his silence after DCI said he is a wanted man (LOOK).





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Below is an official statement from renowned blogger Francis Gaitho after DCI said he is a wanted man.

Thank you to all for the calls and messages of goodwill.



To members of the mainstream media who write DCI press releases copy-paste without verifying details, kindly include that I will be presenting myself at DCI headquarters on Monday 7th January at 10am accompanied by my lawyers.



I’m not a criminal. I’m not a murderer. I’m not a capital offender. I just tweet. Freedom of speech is a constitutional entitlement and I exercise it to the best of my ability.



Other criminals are walking free out here but mine is political persecution because many of these cases have civil remedies.



This latest tweet by DCI is crafted to evoke fear and isolate me from friends and family as they know my lawyers and could have served them directly.



We hope you will be there to cover us. In light of all the abductions and enforced disappearances, media coverage will greatly assist in enforcing accountability from law enforcement agencies.



Francis Gaitho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.