Usiniletee kisirani! RUTO loses his cool and slams UHURU for inciting his daughter NGINA and Gen Zs to fight for their rights.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - President William Ruto has finally broken his silence following former President Uhuru Kenyatta's remarks, urging Gen Z to rise and fight the Kenya Kwanza administration for their rights.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service at Cheptais High School in Bungoma County yesterday, Ruto accused Uhuru of inciting the youth against him and his government and dismissed Uhuru’s advice to the young people, terming it inciteful and dangerous.

According to Ruto, young Kenyans should not be pitted against each other, emphasizing that what they need instead are job opportunities to keep them engaged.

''Our young people deserve the best from us. Let us not pit our children against each other. These young Kenyans do not need violence or confrontation,'' Ruto stated.

The Head of State further stated that leaders should rise to the challenge of encouraging young people to engage in meaningful economic activities instead of incitement.

''They want jobs and opportunities to engage in business and that is what we should be doing as leaders instead of inciting them to violence,'' he added.

On Friday, Uhuru urged Gen Zs to continue fighting for their rights, just two months after a symbolic ‘handshake’ with Ruto following a closed-door meeting at his Ichaweri home in December last year.

''The problem of people nowadays is people are afraid. Gen Zs are the story of the future. Fight for your rights. Fight to ensure you are getting what is rightfully yours,'' Uhuru stated.

''Don't stand and watch as your wealth is taken from you. Everything is worth fighting for. If you do not fight for it, don't cry if it is taken away,'' he added.

Uhuru's sentiments, however, elicited mixed reactions with Ruto's allies jumping to the defence of their boss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.