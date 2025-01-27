Uproar as police officers break into Kenyans' houses randomly at night and beat the hell out of people – Look! Is Kenya now a police state?





Monday, January 27, 2025 - A section of reformed youth in Mathare, Nairobi, has decried police harassment that led to the injuries of several eco-warriors in the area during a police operation.

The young people took to the streets protesting the police assault, stressing that they were unfairly targeted while inside their houses despite having left the life of crime and joined the ecological justice network.

In their complaints, they also named Nyumba Kumi leaders as being part of the officials who harassed them while looking for a murder suspect who killed a man walking his three-year-old son to school on Monday.

"At around 2 am to 3 am, we heard banging on the door and we asked who it was. Their voices sounded like village elders but we refused to open the door. They broke the door and barged in asking us to produce the weapons," one of the victims narrated.

"They did not handcuff us and take us to the police station. They just beat us and left us there telling us to go back to sleep. I woke up this morning to go to the hospital and the doctor asked me to obtain a P3 form. Even my brother was beaten."

The youth added that they understood the urgency of apprehending the suspect and only wanted the right parameters to be used during the operation.

They pointed out the lack of arrest of any of them despite being treated as suspects almost every time such an operation was carried out in the area.

The reformed youth are reportedly involved in lawful activities that not only benefit them but also the environment as well. They include eco-friendly efforts like tree planting and vegetable farming along riparian lands.

A Community Policing Member of the Nyumba Kumi initiative defended the youth but stated that the urgent nature of the investigation called for the officials to be stricter in their operation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.