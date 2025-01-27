Defiant EDWIN SIFUNA dares RAILA and his allies to quit ODM over their allegiance to RUTO





Monday, January 27, 2025 – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has slammed party members supporting the government.

This comes months after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined forces with President William Ruto to form a broad-based Cabinet.

Speaking yesterday when he accompanied Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Sifuna reiterated that the party's mandate was to fight for Kenyans as the opposition but some members had reportedly decided to defend the government.

As a result, he asked Raila and his allies to leave the party and join the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) instead.

"There are people in my party, ODM who have forgotten where we came from. They have forgotten what the ODM party stands for and some are saying they are tired of fighting for Kenyans and they were not born to stay in opposition," Sifuna lamented.

"For those who feel they are tired of defending Kenyans, just leave the party and join UDA once and for all to be with Ruto.

"Why would you pretend to like a President who is affiliated with another party and forget you are a member of another party? If you are tired of ODM, go to Ruto's party."

Although it is not the first time Sifuna has differed from his fellow ODM leaders, he insisted that he would not be leaving the party or his position any time soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.