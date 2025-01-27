RUTO wants to oust CJ MARTHA KOOME from office - GACHAGUA drops a bombshell

Monday, January 27, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dropped a bombshell, revealing why President William Ruto has started frustrating and intimidating Chief Justice Martha Koome.
This follows the withdrawal of
Koome’s security detail recently; something that caused an uproar among
Kenyans.
Speaking at a church service in
Meru yesterday, Gachagua accused Ruto of planning to neutralize the Judiciary
before the 2027 General Election.
According to Gachagua, Ruto is orchestrating a scheme to oust the current Supreme Court judges and replace them with figures loyal to him.
He noted that the state had
splurged a budget on a smear campaign against the judges to instigate their
exit from the country's apex court.
The bench would later be
replaced by a lenient one, according to Gachagua.
"There is a bigger scheme
to dismantle the Supreme Court ahead of the 2027 elections.”
“A budget has been set aside
through the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and the petitions you are
seeing against Chief Justice Martha Koome and Supreme Court judges are the
machinations of the state.”
“They would like to put a bench
that is amiable to what those in power want," Gachagua said.
The former deputy president
vowed that Kenyans would not support such machinations.
He invited the international
community to observe the political happenings in Kenya and put the current
regime in check.
"We will not accept, and we
want to ask the international community to keep an eye on Kenya because
parliament and opposition have been captured, and if they capture the Judiciary,
this country would slip into a dictatorship," he added.
He noted that the recent claims
by CJ Koome that her security had been withdrawn were a clear indication of the
plot.
