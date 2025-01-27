RUTO wants to oust CJ MARTHA KOOME from office - GACHAGUA drops a bombshell





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dropped a bombshell, revealing why President William Ruto has started frustrating and intimidating Chief Justice Martha Koome.

This follows the withdrawal of Koome’s security detail recently; something that caused an uproar among Kenyans.

Speaking at a church service in Meru yesterday, Gachagua accused Ruto of planning to neutralize the Judiciary before the 2027 General Election.

According to Gachagua, Ruto is orchestrating a scheme to oust the current Supreme Court judges and replace them with figures loyal to him.

He noted that the state had splurged a budget on a smear campaign against the judges to instigate their exit from the country's apex court.

The bench would later be replaced by a lenient one, according to Gachagua.

"There is a bigger scheme to dismantle the Supreme Court ahead of the 2027 elections.”

“A budget has been set aside through the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and the petitions you are seeing against Chief Justice Martha Koome and Supreme Court judges are the machinations of the state.”

“They would like to put a bench that is amiable to what those in power want," Gachagua said.

The former deputy president vowed that Kenyans would not support such machinations.

He invited the international community to observe the political happenings in Kenya and put the current regime in check.

"We will not accept, and we want to ask the international community to keep an eye on Kenya because parliament and opposition have been captured, and if they capture the Judiciary, this country would slip into a dictatorship," he added.

He noted that the recent claims by CJ Koome that her security had been withdrawn were a clear indication of the plot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.