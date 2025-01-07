Ukraine launches surprise offensive attacks in Russia

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday night began a surprise offensive in Russia’s Kursk region.
This was in an apparent attempt to regain the initiative on the
battlefield before Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House, according
to The Guardian UK.
Video emerged on social media showing Ukrainian armoured columns
advancing across snowy fields towards the village of Bolshoe Soldatskoe, which
is located northeast of the Ukrainian-held Russian town of Sudzha.
Vehicles could also be seen driving through empty, rustic settlements.
Russian military bloggers reported fierce fighting between the sides,
while Ukraine’s general staff said 42 combat clashes took place on Sunday in
the Kursk area, with 12 continuing.
Reports, yet to be confirmed, said that Ukrainian troops had entered the
Russian hamlets of Berdin and Novosotnitskii.
Recall that Ukraine launched a significant cross-border raid nearly six
months ago into the Kursk region.
It was the first time enemy tanks had penetrated Russian territory since
the Second World War and was a major embarrassment for the Kremlin.
