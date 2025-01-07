Ukraine launches surprise offensive attacks in Russia







Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday night began a surprise offensive in Russia’s Kursk region.

This was in an apparent attempt to regain the initiative on the battlefield before Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House, according to The Guardian UK.

Video emerged on social media showing Ukrainian armoured columns advancing across snowy fields towards the village of Bolshoe Soldatskoe, which is located northeast of the Ukrainian-held Russian town of Sudzha.

Vehicles could also be seen driving through empty, rustic settlements.

Russian military bloggers reported fierce fighting between the sides, while Ukraine’s general staff said 42 combat clashes took place on Sunday in the Kursk area, with 12 continuing.

Reports, yet to be confirmed, said that Ukrainian troops had entered the Russian hamlets of Berdin and Novosotnitskii.

Recall that Ukraine launched a significant cross-border raid nearly six months ago into the Kursk region.

It was the first time enemy tanks had penetrated Russian territory since the Second World War and was a major embarrassment for the Kremlin.