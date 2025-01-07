Canada's prime minister, JUSTIN TRUDEAU resigns; suspends parliament until March





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation from office.

The 53-year-old said he will step down as leader of the country's ruling Liberal Party, which he has led since 2013.

He also said the country’s parliament will be suspended until March 24 when a new leader is chosen.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa following a protracted political crisis that saw top Liberal allies urge him to quit.

“Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” he said.

“This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

Trudeau will remain prime minister in a caretaker capacity until a new leader is chosen.

He came under further pressure after his finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, his deputy prime minister and finance minister resigned in December over clashes on policy including “costly political gimmicks".

The disagreements included how to handle possible US tariffs imposed by Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Mr Trudeau's resignation comes as the polls show his party is likely to suffer a heavy defeat to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

The Liberals must now name an interim leader to take over as prime minister ahead of a special leadership convention.