New Year gift as CS ALFRED MUTUA announces 10,000 job opportunities in Dubai for Mombasa residents





Friday, January 3, 2025 – Mombasa residents have all the reasons to be happy after Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced 10,000 job opportunities for them in the construction sector in Dubai.

In a statement, Mutua said the recruitment drive will take place at the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic in Mombasa on Friday, January 3, 2025, and Saturday, January 4, 2025.

The CS said the sessions will run from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on both days, with applicants encouraged to bring their certificates and any relevant documentation, along with appropriate clothing for practical assessments.

Additionally, Mutua noted that for those without passports, expedited passport issuance will be arranged for successful candidates.

Selected candidates will receive offer letters on the spot.

Following this, three days will be allocated for medical examinations and processing, after which successful applicants will be issued visas.

Mutua said travel arrangements are expected to be completed swiftly after visa issuance, allowing recruits to start their new roles without delay.

He added that the job packages come with tax-free salaries ranging from Ksh33,000 to Ksh60,000.

In addition, employers in Dubai will provide free accommodation, transport, meals, and medical care, making the opportunity highly lucrative and accessible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST