New Year gift as CS ALFRED MUTUA announces 10,000 job opportunities in Dubai for Mombasa residents

Friday, January 3, 2025 – Mombasa residents have all the reasons to be happy after Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced 10,000 job opportunities for them in the construction sector in Dubai.
In a statement, Mutua said the
recruitment drive will take place at the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic in
Mombasa on Friday, January 3, 2025, and Saturday, January 4, 2025.
The CS said the sessions will
run from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on both days, with applicants encouraged to bring
their certificates and any relevant documentation, along with appropriate clothing
for practical assessments.
Additionally, Mutua noted that
for those without passports, expedited passport issuance will be arranged for
successful candidates.
Selected candidates will receive
offer letters on the spot.
Following this, three days will be allocated for medical examinations and processing, after which
successful applicants will be issued visas.
Mutua said travel arrangements
are expected to be completed swiftly after visa issuance, allowing recruits to
start their new roles without delay.
He added that the job packages
come with tax-free salaries ranging from Ksh33,000 to Ksh60,000.
In addition, employers in Dubai
will provide free accommodation, transport, meals, and medical care, making the
opportunity highly lucrative and accessible.
