UHURU urges Gen Zs to continue fighting for their rights – Don’t allow dictatorship to reign

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Gen Z to continue fighting for their rights as he pointed out the rise of youthful influence in Kenyan politics.
Speaking during a burial
ceremony of his cousin Kibathi Muigai Friday, Kenyatta described the Gen Z as
the future of Kenyan politics.
“You must stand up and fight for
your rights and make sure you are given your fair share of what belongs to you,
everything is worth fighting for,” he said.
“You can’t just stand and let
people take your hard-earned sweat. The world doesn’t work that way, we are
behind you.”
Uhuru’s sentiments come on the
back of growing criticism directed towards President William Ruto, particularly
from the young people, and comes a month after he met with Ruto at his Ichaweri
home last month.
These criticisms majorly on
social media platforms have prompted the government to incorporate new
directives for social media platforms, including a requirement to set up a physical
presence in the country as it moves to curtail what it calls misuse of digital
platforms.
