UHURU urges Gen Zs to continue fighting for their rights – Don’t allow dictatorship to reign





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Gen Z to continue fighting for their rights as he pointed out the rise of youthful influence in Kenyan politics.

Speaking during a burial ceremony of his cousin Kibathi Muigai Friday, Kenyatta described the Gen Z as the future of Kenyan politics.

“You must stand up and fight for your rights and make sure you are given your fair share of what belongs to you, everything is worth fighting for,” he said.

“You can’t just stand and let people take your hard-earned sweat. The world doesn’t work that way, we are behind you.”

Uhuru’s sentiments come on the back of growing criticism directed towards President William Ruto, particularly from the young people, and comes a month after he met with Ruto at his Ichaweri home last month.

These criticisms majorly on social media platforms have prompted the government to incorporate new directives for social media platforms, including a requirement to set up a physical presence in the country as it moves to curtail what it calls misuse of digital platforms.

