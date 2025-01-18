RUTO appoints EX-CS AISHA JUMWA to this lucrative job in his government.





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - President William Ruto has appointed former Gender Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa, to a powerful position in his government.

In a Gazette Notice released on Friday, the Head of State appointed Jumwa as the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board for three years.

Jumwa, who was fired as a CS in July last year, now takes over from Ahmed Kolosh Mohamed whose appointment has effectively been terminated.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (1) (a) of the Kenya Roads Board Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Aisha Jumwa Katana to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 17th January 2025,” read the notice.

The President also appointed George Wanga as the non-executive Chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for the same period.

Mr. Wanga will replace Jackton Boma Ojwang whose tenure now stands revoked.

