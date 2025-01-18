Nyandarua Senator asks RUTO to resign after MUTURI’s explosive dossier.





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Nyandarua County Senator, John Methu, has called for the immediate resignation of President William Ruto, following Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s explosive dossier.

In the dossier, Muturi exposed President William Ruto and National Intelligence Service Director General Noordin Haji as the men behind the abductions and killings of young Kenyans.

In a statement on Friday, Methu said the Head of State should resign for continuously breaching the 2010 Constitution by allegedly encouraging abductions.

“President Ruto has lost the moral authority and character, has shaken our very Christian foundations, has lost the presidential stature and allure, and has also failed the leadership and integrity test for his continuous breach of our constitution and must therefore immediately resign from office,” Methu claimed.

Ruto has remained silent on Muturi's accusations, but his allies have threatened to impeach the Cabinet Secretary for disrespecting the President by linking him to the abductions and killings of young Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.