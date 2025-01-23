UDA MP: MUDAVADI has changed completely after the UDA-ANC merger, he is now focused on pleasing and massaging RUTO’s ego





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa has criticized Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, accusing him of drastically changing his behavior following the merger of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a statement, Thang’wa accused Mudavadi of remaining silent when he had control of his party but became vocal after the merger.

“When you had your party, silence was your choice. Now that you've lost your party and merged, you're suddenly vocal, trying to appease your captors,” he said.

Thang’wa likened Mudavadi’s behavior to Stockholm syndrome, implying that the Prime CS is now focused on pleasing Ruto.

"This behavior resembles Stockholm syndrome—where one develops affection for their captors and seeks to please them. Your words now seem like a desperate plea for acceptance,” he added.

UDA officially merged with the ANC on Friday in a strategic move aimed at consolidating political influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Following the merger, Ruto will serve as the Party Leader while Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will serve as the 1st Deputy Party Leader.

With Lamu Governor Issa Timamy taking up the role of the 2nd Deputy Party Leader, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire will serve as the National Chairperson.

Former Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan Omar takes on the role of Secretary General.

Kelvin Lunani serves as the Vice Chairperson, Omboko Milemba as the Deputy Secretary General, Japheth Nyakundi as the National Treasurer, and Vincent Kawaya as the National Organizing Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.